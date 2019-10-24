|
|
Rodney Keate Bosch
1937 ~ 2019
Rodney Keate Bosch passed away peacefully in his home from health-related issues on October 18, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born September 18th, 1937 in Worland, Wyoming to Albert and Pauline Bosch. He married his sweetheart Carolyn June Nelson on June 10th, 1959 in the Salt Lake LDS temple. They had six sons, and 1 daughter. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, six of his children, 21 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son and one grandson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Hillcrest Stake Center (8485 South 1000 East) in Sandy, Utah. Viewings will be held at the Hillcrest Stake Center Friday evening October 25th, 2019 from 6-8 pm and from 10-10:45 am on Saturday morning before the funeral service. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019