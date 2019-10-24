Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillcrest Stake Center
8485 South 1000 East
Sandy, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Hillcrest Stake Center
8485 South 1000 East
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Stake Center
8485 South 1000 East
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Bosch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Keate Bosch


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Keate Bosch Obituary
Rodney Keate Bosch
1937 ~ 2019
Rodney Keate Bosch passed away peacefully in his home from health-related issues on October 18, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born September 18th, 1937 in Worland, Wyoming to Albert and Pauline Bosch. He married his sweetheart Carolyn June Nelson on June 10th, 1959 in the Salt Lake LDS temple. They had six sons, and 1 daughter. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, six of his children, 21 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son and one grandson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Hillcrest Stake Center (8485 South 1000 East) in Sandy, Utah. Viewings will be held at the Hillcrest Stake Center Friday evening October 25th, 2019 from 6-8 pm and from 10-10:45 am on Saturday morning before the funeral service. www.goffmortuary.com
logo

Published in Deseret News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now