Roger A. Sorenson
1928 ~ 2019
Roger A. Sorenson passed away July 24, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah at the age of 91. He was born May 4, 1928 in Salina, Utah to Elmo and Nellie Sorenson. Roger married Shirley Rae on June 25, 1950 in Manti, Utah.
Roger was educated at Brigham Young University, receiving his master's in political science and economics in 1958. He finished his post graduate work at John Hopkins in 1966. This led to a career as a foreign service officer and later, as an American relations consultant that spanned over 50 years. This took him around the world as he served in diplomatic positions in Italy, Canada, Ireland, and Switzerland. Over the course of those years, he was the recipient of the Meritorious Service award in 1966 and the Superior Honor Award in 1969, 1974 and 1980. After his wife and family, his interests were music, literature, performing arts and equestrian skills. Love, integrity, and dignity were his watch words.
Roger is preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley Rae, son Dave, parents Elmo and Nellie, and brother Jerry. He is survived by his brother Lee (Jane), Sister Diane Smith, Sons Eric (Rose) and Karl (Mairead), Daughter Laurie Young (Nigel), 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 am at the Larkin Mortuary Chapel, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to services beginning at 10 am in the same location. Interment at Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on July 28, 2019