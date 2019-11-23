|
Dean Young
1930 ~ 2019
Duchesne, Utah-Roger Dean Young, 83, would like to tell you that his work was completed on November 20, 2019. This cowboy was loved by everyone he knew. He received an offer that you can't refuse, for a calling having him ride into the sunset and will not be returning. The sign-on bonus will be a reunion with family and friends, and a sweetheart of 60 years. His new mission will take him away from injury, pain and suffering to a place with many new adventures that this cowboy will enjoy. His dedication to the Lord will take him into the arms of his Savior.
He started his work on November 15, 1930 in Fruitland, Utah with Robert Earl and Mariam Ivie Young.
We will remember his love for life, family, and friends. He loved being a logger, sawmill owner, farmer, cowboy, building homes, working with wood, and mostly his family. We wish him a safe journey and will always remember his service to his family, friends, and church. He made a difference in the lives of many.
Dean is survived by his children, Deana Vanderlinden Salt Lake; DeeAnn (Ken) Near, Fort Bridger; Debbie (Tal) Fabrizio, Duchesne; Roger (Shelly) Young Fruitland; Shelly (Bart) Allred, Bridgeland, 20 grandchildren; many great grandkid, with two on the way; brothers Bud, Bake (Bunny), Stan (Suzanne).
He was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Gayle Jeppson Young, parents; Robert and Mariam Young, brothers Lamont and Jerry; grandkids, Landon Dean Fabrizio, Shannon Patrick, and Shantel Young; great grandkid, Stihl Young; parents-in-law, Arnold and May Jeppson, and brother-in-law, Glade Jeppson.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 25, at 11:30 a.m. at the Duchesne 1st and 3rd Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 103 S. 300 E. Viewings will be held at the church on Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. and on Monday from 9:30-11:15.
Burial will be in the Fruitland Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019