|
|
Roger Donio
1953 ~ 2019
Roger Lewis Donio, 66, of Riverton, Utah, passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born June 21, 1953 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John and Leola Donio.
He is survived by the love his life Lynda, their beautiful children: Jon & Jami Donio, Stacy & Rosendo Gomez, Michelle & Jeff Jensen, Jill & Chad Lems, Ryan & Ami Donio, Jason & Luinda Donio; 27 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brothers Rodney Donio, Kim (Leslee) Donio; sister Shauna (Pete) Peterson; and many other loving family members. Preceded in death by his parents.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 South 2200 West, Riverton Utah. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Copperview 4th Ward, 12232 South 3200 West Riverton, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Further details at www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019