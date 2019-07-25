Salt Lake City, Utah-Roger E. Thompson reunited with his wife, Pearl, on the evening of July 17, 2019 after a week-long decline of his health due to age. He was born in Dawson, Minnesota on November 20, 1914 to Helma (Hanson) Thompson, 7 months after his father, Elmer Thompson, was killed fighting a fire. His teen years were during the Great Depression and he felt lucky to participate in the CCC. He worked hard to put himself through college and care for his needs. Some of his fondest memories and best stories came from those times. A veteran of both WWII and Korean War, Roger rose to the office of Major in the US Air Force. It was during his military years in 1942 that he married Pearl (Cherry) Cherrington in Gulfport, Mississippi where he was stationed. Roger converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1964 and in 1966 he and Pearl were sealed along with their children in the Salt Lake Temple.

He will be very missed by his children, Roger (Margo), Fay Borsos (John) and Judy Parker (Craig) and grandchildren Karen (Michael), Audra (Bryan), Tim (Kristel), Brandon (Katy), Shad (Jonna), Daniel (Jody), Britta (Christian), and David (Holly), as well as 19 great grandchildren. Roger was "all about family", engaging, appreciative, witty, friendly, and reached out to serve others . Truly a man without guile. He was blessed with a keen mind (he loved discussing sports, politics and current events), and a healthy body through most of his nearly 105 years.

Proceeded in death by his wife, Pearl, and daughter in law, Phyllis Carr Thompson.

Funeral services with be held in the Millstream Ward, 3400 S. 1100 E. on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 12:00 noon with visitation from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.



Published in Deseret News from July 25 to July 26, 2019