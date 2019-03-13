Roger Guy Williams

1938 ~ 2019

Roger Williams, 80, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 peacefully at his home in Taylorsville, Utah, after a courageous battle with cancer. In his last days he was surrounded by those who loved him most and those who kindly cared for him. Roger was born November 4, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Roger Lodwick Williams and Zella Rebecca Trone Williams. He graduated from South High School in 1957. He attended the University of Utah for a few years before leaving to care for his father in his father's final days. He married Hazel Elaine Grover in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on April 24, 1964. They were married for 55 years and resided in their same home in Taylorsville. Roger worked for the Utah Department of Transportation for 38 years. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all his life. He enjoyed hiking, camping, rock hunting, and cave exploring. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America for 50 years. He earned the District Award of Merit, and the Silver Beaver. He is survived by his wife Hazel and 6 children, Kyle (Julie) Williams of Salt Lake City, Shayne Williams of Taylorsville, Kevin (Sonya) Williams of South Jordan, Halaina (James) Carter of Lehi, Shalece (Robert) Peach of Kaysville, Karissa (Johnny) Flores of Taylorsville. He has 19 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, 1 brother, Neil Williams of Arizona, 3 sisters, Karen Friant of Nevada, Janee Brackenbury of California, and Shelley Sheppard of Arizona. Roger is preceded in death by his parents and 1 sister Joalene Williams.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Bennion 4th Ward Chapel, 6100 South Kamas Drive, Taylorsville. Friends may visit family Friday from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at the same location. Interment will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Blanding City Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff of CNS for their loving compassionate care of Roger. A very special thank you to their nursing staff, Wendy, Joan, Craig, Clever, and many other staff members. The family also wishes to thank the Cancer Specialists of Utah, Dr. Gregg and her staff as well as Dr. McPherson and her staff.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to the Cancer Specialists of Utah. www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary