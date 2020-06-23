Roger Lionel Pugmire
1932 ~ 2020
Roger Lionel Pugmire, former Denver temple president, passed away 20 June 2020 at age 88, after a four year battle with a lung disease. He was born 13 Jan 1932 to Lionel Pugmire and Esther Rheva Brown Pugmire. He married Joanne Thompson in Salt Lake City, UT on 29 Aug 1957.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Thompson Pugmire; children: Bonnie Pugmire Wetherbee (Dan), Parker, CO; Steven Lionel Pugmire (Heidi), Lindon, UT; and Shawna Jane Pugmire, Colorado Springs, CO; nine granddaughters, twelve great-grandchildren, and a sister, Barbara Lewis.
A limited family memorial service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Larkin Sunset Lawn Memorial Center 2350 E. 1300 S., Salt Lake City, Utah. Other friends and family are welcome to attend the interment at 12:00pm at the same location.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 23, 2020.