Roger Perry Andrus
1936-2020
Roger Perry Andrus, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on November 8, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah on November 4, 1936 to Lawrence G. Andrus and Ella E. Perry, he married his sweetheart Judy, Wilmarth (June 20, 2015), on September 15, 1961 in the Salt Lake Temple. A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, Roger served honorably in the South Australian Mission and dedicated many years serving in various positions in the church and in temple service.
Roger graduated from South High School and served 8 years in the United States Army. He Earned his bachelor of Education from the University of Utah, and received a High School Teaching Certificate.
Roger worked over 40 years with the Mountain States Telephone Co. (US West). He also worked for the State of Utah and served over 32 years on the Mountain America Credit Union Board of Directors.
Roger was a witty and generous man. Valiant in the gospel and a genealogy master, he wrote books of his family history so we could hang onto those memories forever. He was a loving, dedicated husband and an extraordinary father and grandfather. He will be missed greatly but we're comforted in knowing of the tender and glorious reunion with his loving wife.
Survived by children John (Joanne) Andrus, Kristine (Steve) Parkin, Karen (Scott) Woodhead, Kimberly (David) VandeMerwe and James (Jennifer) Andrus, 21 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID, a private funeral service will be held for Immediate family only on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Services will be live streamed and may be viewed at www.cannonmortuary.com
. Interment at Mountain View Memorial Estates, located at 3115 East Bengal Blvd. (7800 S.), in Cottonwood Heights, Utah