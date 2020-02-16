|
|
Born in Richfield, UT. Son of Heber Fay Roberts and Maize Hansen. Married Nina Benjamin, June 12, 1959 in the Salt Lake Temple. Graduated from South High and UofU. He was a member of the LDS church and served in the California Mission from 1953-1955. Served in the US Army in Korea. Worked as an accountant and owned an insurance agency. Later he was a Walmart greeter and crossing guard at Crestview Elementary. He loved pug dogs, food, and traveling. Survived by wife, Nina; sons, Brian and Owen; daughter, Tricia; 5 grandchildren; and sisters, Lorraine Hull and Janeane (Mike) Bowen. Preceded in death by infant son Alan, parents, and sister Marjorie Foote.
Services will be held at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery (3115 E. 7800 S.) on February 18, 2020. Viewing 12:00-1:45pm. Funeral 2pm. Read full obituary at www.memorialutah.com. May God be with you until we meet again. God bless you, we love you "Bompa."
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 16, 2020