Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cottonwood 4th Ward
5565 Neighbor Lane
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Cottonwood 4th Ward
5565 Neighbor Lane
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Cottonwood 4th Ward
5565 Neighbor Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Spencer Lewis


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger Spencer Lewis Obituary
Roger Spencer Lewis passed away peacefully at his home on March 29, 2019 surrounded by family. Roger was born on August 5, 1937 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Herbert Spencer Lewis and Della Smith Lewis. Roger attended high school in Boise before leaving to attend Brigham Young University. Roger left his studies at BYU to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central States Mission.
Roger married Joan Wilson in 1967. They remained happily married for more than 51 years. Joan diligently and lovingly cared for Roger during the final months of his life. Roger was the proud father to six children: Kim (David) Baird, Cory (Teresa) Lyman, Tracy Lyman, Cyd (Stan) Varner, Matthew (Amanda) Lewis, and Kristin (Rich) Shaw. He was also blessed with 21 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. He loved to spend time with his family -- golfing, fishing, swimming, playing games, or chatting and laughing, as he usually manned the barbecue.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cottonwood 4th Ward, 5565 Neighbor Lane (approx. 1600 East), where viewings will be held Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. and on Tuesday morning from 9:00 -10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Guestbook to post messages for the family and a more detailed obituary available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
logo

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.