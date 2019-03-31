Roger Spencer Lewis passed away peacefully at his home on March 29, 2019 surrounded by family. Roger was born on August 5, 1937 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Herbert Spencer Lewis and Della Smith Lewis. Roger attended high school in Boise before leaving to attend Brigham Young University. Roger left his studies at BYU to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central States Mission.

Roger married Joan Wilson in 1967. They remained happily married for more than 51 years. Joan diligently and lovingly cared for Roger during the final months of his life. Roger was the proud father to six children: Kim (David) Baird, Cory (Teresa) Lyman, Tracy Lyman, Cyd (Stan) Varner, Matthew (Amanda) Lewis, and Kristin (Rich) Shaw. He was also blessed with 21 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. He loved to spend time with his family -- golfing, fishing, swimming, playing games, or chatting and laughing, as he usually manned the barbecue.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cottonwood 4th Ward, 5565 Neighbor Lane (approx. 1600 East), where viewings will be held Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. and on Tuesday morning from 9:00 -10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Guestbook to post messages for the family and a more detailed obituary available at: HolbrookMortuary.com



Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary