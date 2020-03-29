|
Roger Harrison Sperry
1947 ~ 2020
Roger Harrison Sperry (age 72), passed away March 18, 2020 in Kearns, Utah from dementia. He was born 10 April, 1947 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Harrison Spencer Sperry and Norita Cornick Sperry. He married Karen Kartchner on 2 April, 1970 in the Salt Lake Temple.
He was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and believed very strongly in true religion…caring for others. He had a great love for home teaching and loved serving. He believed our works must accompany faith and was willing to sacrifice everything for his family, his wife, and his religion. He served a mission in the greater Ohio area and worked as a local truck driver for Dixon Paper/Xpedx for 40 years plus overtime. Roger and Karen also served a 2-year mission as Guest Service Missionaries at the Conference Center.
He graduated from BYU in August of 1971. He was a scholar of church doctrine and loved to discover new ways of understanding the gospel. Anyone who knew Roger knows he loved telling jokes (puns) and we all loved to tease him that they were bad.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and a good BYU football game. He also loved old movies and track and field.
His love for his wife will fondly be remembered as he would leave her love notes frequently. Similarly, I doubt there was ever a man who loved his mother as dearly. The theme of his life, if he had one, was to work hard, sacrifice, and always "follow the Brethren."
He was often heard saying, "You can rest, but don't you quit"…especially when times were tough. That is how he lived until, as he always liked to say, he "had an elegancy of sufficiency, and anything more would be superfluity."
Roger is survived by his wife Karen; children: Jason (Janice), Jaron (Becky), Tharon (Rachel), and Joy Nelson (Joel), and 16 grandchildren, as well as 3 brothers: David (Phyllis), Stephen (Verla), and Mark (Barbara) Sperry. He also is survived by many nephews, nieces, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the pandemic, a small, private viewing will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 in the evening. A private grave-side service will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Murray City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Summit Senior Living staff (especially Jostan, a grandson) for all their help, patience, kindness, and care through Roger's illness.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or Marriage-Enrichment.org (or feel free to send Jensens' or Cummings' dark chocolates to Karen). ?
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 29, 2020