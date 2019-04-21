1927 - 2019

Roger Wade Slade peacefully passed from this life to the next while surrounded by loving family members Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 91.

He was born in Ogden, Utah on October 28, 1927 to Jefferson Chestnut Slade, Jr. and Josephine Ferrin Wade. He met his eternal companion, Beth Lorraine Hurst, while both were attending Utah State. They were married September 14, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple. They are parents of 6 children, 24 grandchildren, and 39 great-grandchildren.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and helped countless people with his selfless service throughout his life. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Bountiful Hills Ward Building, 1190 E Bountiful Hills Drive, Bountiful, Utah. A viewing will be held Tuesday evening from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, and Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment-Provo City Cemetery. To view full obituary go to www.russonmortuary.com.

