1942 ~ 2019

Roland Cecil Davis, 76, of Hooper UT, passed April 3rd, 2019 at his home peacefully with his family.

Roland was born to Cecil Lafayette and Irma Blanche Davis, September 18th 1942 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1960 and received a bachelor's degree from Texas Tech University in 1965. He married Charlene VanDyke in 1969, and they lived and raised a family together in Murray, Utah.

He leaves as his legacy three children: Rhett Davis (Brook), Eric Davis (Cami), Wes Davis (Lindsay). He had ten grandchildren, Shyleigh, Mason, Alexus, Melany, Blake, Heath, Tucker, Logan, Lorelai, and Ulysses.

Roland moved to Ogden, Utah in service of his country where he met and married the love of his life before serving overseas in Southeast Asia. Roland was full of southern Texas pride and did not hold back telling people such. Bigger than Texas was the love for his family, cars, and all things trains and locomotives. Gone but not forgotten, Roland will be well remembered for his story telling of days gone by, Uncle Scrooges adventures and tales of things that go bump in the night.

A short viewing is scheduled for Monday, April 8th, 1:30-2:30pm at The Homestead Ward, 5375 S 5900 W in Hooper. Afterwards a graveside service will be held at 2:45pm at the Hooper Cemetery. The family would like to express a special thanks to the hospice nurse Sydney, Tiki, Nancy and the entire staff at Legacy Hospice for taking care of Roland.

Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary, Roy, Utah.

