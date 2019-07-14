Roland Fillmore Davidson

September 2, 1937 - July 4, 2019

Roland "Roly" Fillmore Davidson, Age 81, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019. Formerly of Payette, ID, he graduated from Payette High School class of 1955 and then served honorably in the U.S. Army, based in Germany. He served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Canadian Mission. Roly continued his education by attending Brigham Young University and Utah Technical College. He married Helen Belford in 1962, building a family of six children. After they divorced, Roly met and married Paula Nelson in 1979. Together they enjoyed 39 wonderful years of marriage and were blessed to have their marriage sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1983.

Roly enjoyed a 30 year career with the United States Postal Service, where he distinguished himself with many honors. Roly's retirement from the U.S. Postal Service allowed him to pursue his interest as a craftsman taking on multiple remodeling projects to improve the homes in which they lived. Roly was never one to sit still and constantly found joy in being active with hobbies such as camping, hunting, fishing, riding bikes through Minnesota, road trips, watching BYU football, collecting his Beanie Babies, tending his salsa garden, and of course wearing red.

Roly is survived by his loving wife and eternal companion, Paula, seven daughters, Sherri (Lynn) Spencer, Shauna (Kent) Taylor, Gineal (Melissa) Davidson, Libby (Chris) Williams, Brenda (Steve) Saddler, Samantha (Dan) Eagar, Teri (Greg) Frias, his favorite (and only) son, George (Pam) Davidson, 30 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and seven brothers and sisters. Roly was preceded in death by his parents, Roland S. and Lois F. Davidson, four sisters, Lorna Olsen, Katherine Peterson, Elaine Davidson, and Margaret Pruitt, and his granddaughter Melanie Jackson.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Still Water Ward Chapel (3065 Bluff Rd, Syracuse, UT). Family will receive friends at the Still Water Ward Chapel Monday evening, July 15th, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and at the chapel prior to the services on Tuesday from 9:30 - 10:40 a.m. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, West Valley City, UT, 3:00 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleyviewfh.com



Published in Deseret News from July 14 to July 16, 2019