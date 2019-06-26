Roland Max Steadman, Sr

1932 ~ 2019

Roland Max Steadman, Sr returned to his Heavenly Father on June 23, 2019, surrounded by family and welcomed by family and friends that preceded him in death. He was 86 years old. Max was born on October 9, 1932 to Leonard Reuben Steadman and Norma Elizabeth Monson, in West Jordan, Utah. He was the 5th of 6 children. He was raised in and around Salt Lake City, Utah.

A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Max married Dorothy Ann Lloyd on June 20, 1951, in the Salt Lake Temple. They began their life together, living in the Crescent, Utah area. They became the loving parents of 8 children, raising them with experiences in Boston, Massachusetts, Los Angeles, California, and Star Valley, Wyoming.

Max graduated from the University of Utah, receiving Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering. He later graduated from Utah State University, with a PhD in Electrical Engineering. Max worked diligently and was highly respected in the Engineering field, being employed by Northrup Corporation, Unisys, and TRW, contributing to the development of missile systems, communications systems, and research and development. Max held teaching positions as a faculty member at University of Utah, Weber State College, and Utah State University. Max was an unconditionally devoted, loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Max is survived by his sweetheart and eternal companion, Dorothy, children: Jill (Roy) Moffat, Hurricane UT: Roland Max, Jr (Diann), Logan, UT; Kathryn Steadman, Logan, UT; Kathleen Spear; Raft River, ID; Lori (Len) Gross, Denver CO; Todd (Pamela), Clinton, UT; Jonathan (Janeal), McKinney, TX; 29 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren; and sister Nancy Bishop.

Max was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Donald and Wayne; sisters Betty Jean and Bonnie Lou; and two great-grandsons.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Riverbend Ward meetinghouse, 895 West 4800 South, Taylorsville, Utah. Friends may visit the family Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State Street, Midvale, Utah, and 10:00 am to 10:45 am at the church prior to the services. Interment will be at West Jordan Cemetery, 7800 South 1300 West, West Jordan, UT.

