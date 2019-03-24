1935 ~ 2019

Our dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Roma Arlene Haenke Hardy, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on March 21, 2019 at the age of 84. She will be greatly missed by all she ever came in contact with as she spent her life giving to others at all times, whether a family member, friend, church member, or even those of limited contact.

She was born on March 12, 1935 in Otsego, Michigan to Carl Edward Haenke and Florence Ethel Fike. She had one sibling, an older brother Richard Carl Haenke. She was raised in Marysville, Michigan and graduated from Marysville High School then attended Borgess Nursing College in Kalamazoo, Michigan where she graduated with a degree as a Registered Nurse (R.N.)

She worked at Port Huron Hospital in Port Huron Michigan, rising to the position of Assistant Director of Nurses.

She became a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1960, remaining deeply active in church service the rest of her life.

On May 6, 1961 she married John (Jack) Herbert Hardy in Port Huron, Michigan and ten days later (May 16, 1961) they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. She retired from her official nursing career shortly after her marriage to become a homemaker and resident physician to her family, which consumed much of her life.

Early on her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she became deeply involved in genealogical research and teaching genealogy. She took hundreds of family names to the temples wherever she lived and served as director of two church Family History Libraries.

She also served in many other callings including Ward and Stake Young Women President, Ward and Stake Relief Society President, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, and Provident Living Specialist.

Roma and Jack served together as stake missionaries for the Southeast Asian branch in Houston for a year and a half. This was an exceptional experience for them, which remained with them for the rest of their lives.

During their time together Roma and Jack were blessed with 3 phenomenal children, Roma Rene Hardy, Jon Carl Hardy (wife Julie), and Heather Helene Gibson (husband Brian), ten grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

Over the years the family resided in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada; Dearborn, Michigan; Odessa, Texas; Houston, Texas; and Spanish Fork, Utah. Her greatest love will always be Texas, where she and her family resided for over 30 years. You could easily tell this by the numerous "Texas Memorabilia" items that decorated her home.

She loved animals, particularly dogs. She had ten purebred French poodles from her early twenties until her death.

Her great service in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was embodied by her being a "Ministering Angel" long before the official ministering program was implemented. This was beautifully stated by what one sister said about her:

"You can take twenty people out of the world and it wouldn't make much difference, but if you take one person like Roma out of the world, it will make a big difference."

Viewings will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah on Sunday March 24th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Monday, March 25th from 10:45-11:45 a.m. at the Canyon View Stake Center, 989 South 2550 East, Spanish Fork, Utah prior to services at 12 noon.

Interment will follow after services at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.

She will be greatly missed by us, but we know she had gone to serve elsewhere where she is needed at this time.

Love, Jack

