Roma Lee Beckstead
1934 - 2020
Our beautiful mother and grandmother, Roma Lee Beckstead, passed away on November 18, 2020. Lee was born March 7, 1934, to Charles P. McGregor and Constance Thatcher McGregor in Bancroft, Idaho. She was a bright student and was involved in many extracurricular activities. She graduated from Grace High School and went on to attend Utah State University.
She married the love of her life, Neil Beckstead, on March 13, 1953 in the Logan LDS temple and was happily married for 60 years until his passing in 2013. Neil was an airline pilot and they lived all over the United States, including several years in California where they made many lifetime friends. They settled in Utah, where Lee worked in the State Legislature for 5 years, after which, she served as receptionist for Governor Norman Bangerter.
She loved to read and travel and was a gifted textile artist. She was a lifelong member of the LDS church where she served in several capacities, including Relief Society President and as a beloved young women's leader. Lee had a remarkable gift of making everyone feel that they really mattered and that they were unconditionally loved and accepted. She was cherished by her family and friends and was truly the sunshine of our lives. She will be deeply missed. Lee was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter Leslee Reed (James) of Buhl, Idaho, her sons Michael of Fort Collins, Colorado, Patrick (Terri) of Salt Lake City, Utah and Kory (Kelleen) of Highland, Utah, 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and her brother Don McGregor.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held for immediate family members in Grace, Idaho. A celebration of life will be scheduled later in 2021 (date TBD). In lieu of flowers donations can be made to "Feed My Starving Children" (www.fmsc.org).

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 29, 2020.
