Roma Sharp Crockett
1930 - 2019
Roma Sharp Crockett, age 89, died peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019, in Bountiful, Utah. She was born on April 23, 1930, in Preston, Idaho, to Elmer Alonso and Luella Blanche Sharp. She married DeVerle Frank Crockett on May 27, 1948, in the Logan LDS Temple. They were blessed with three sons.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many various callings. She enjoyed crafts and handiwork and crocheted many afghans. She worked for Dr. Von Holbrook for 20 years as an LPN, a job that she thoroughly enjoyed. She served as a volunteer at the LDS Hospital for many years.
She is survived by her sons, Dale (Roleane) and Kevin (Sandra), 11 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. Also survived by sisters, Roberta Butin, Fern Olsen, and Ivona Axelton. Preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, DeVerle and son, David, as well as her siblings, Blanche Newbold, Ferin Sharp, and Arlene Wanner.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT. A viewing will be held from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. Thursday prior to services. Interment will be in the Whitney Cemetery, Whitney, Idaho.
A special thanks to Encompass Healthcare for their loving care given to mom for the past several years.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 15, 2019