Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roma Crockett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roma Sharp Crockett


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roma Sharp Crockett Obituary
Roma Sharp Crockett
1930 - 2019
Roma Sharp Crockett, age 89, died peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019, in Bountiful, Utah. She was born on April 23, 1930, in Preston, Idaho, to Elmer Alonso and Luella Blanche Sharp. She married DeVerle Frank Crockett on May 27, 1948, in the Logan LDS Temple. They were blessed with three sons.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many various callings. She enjoyed crafts and handiwork and crocheted many afghans. She worked for Dr. Von Holbrook for 20 years as an LPN, a job that she thoroughly enjoyed. She served as a volunteer at the LDS Hospital for many years.
She is survived by her sons, Dale (Roleane) and Kevin (Sandra), 11 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. Also survived by sisters, Roberta Butin, Fern Olsen, and Ivona Axelton. Preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, DeVerle and son, David, as well as her siblings, Blanche Newbold, Ferin Sharp, and Arlene Wanner.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT. A viewing will be held from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. Thursday prior to services. Interment will be in the Whitney Cemetery, Whitney, Idaho.
A special thanks to Encompass Healthcare for their loving care given to mom for the past several years.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -