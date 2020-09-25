1/1
Romaine Wahlin Zito
1917 - 2020
Our sweet, silly, short and sassy Mom, Gramma, aunt and friend flew from her earthly body to join the angels on September 23, 2020. Living an astonishing 103 years, Romaine is truly a family treasure.
Born in Yakima, Washington to Walter and Mattie Wahlin, their family soon became proud residents of Magna, Utah. Romaine was a cheerleader at Cyprus High, played softball for the Copperettes and cherished long lasting friendships with her teammates. She attended business school at Henager College and had a 12-year career as the executive housekeeper at the University of Utah Hospital.
She married Robert J. Zito on December 26, 1934. They were later sealed to one another in the Salt Lake Temple and celebrated more than 60 years of marriage. In a recent interview, she said being a mother to Bob & Cookie was her greatest joy.
She adored her mother-in-law, an Italian immigrant, and quickly learned to cook family favorite meals. Many have tried and come close but none of us can make sauce quite like hers. Abundant buffet style spreads with family and friends made for happy memories. Romaine and Bob loved taking road trips with each other, friends and family.
Romaine was a competitive and excellent golfer and bowler receiving numerous trophies. She also had two holes-in-one and golfed until she was 90 years old. She was a fan of the Utah Jazz, Grizzlies, Runnin' Utes and sometimes… BYU.
Romaine loved socializing with her neighbors at the Legacy senior community and was known as the "Candy Lady" because she always offered visitors a treat from her candy dish. We are sincerely grateful for the loving care provided by the staff of Legacy House and Aspire Hospice.
When asked her secret to longevity she replied, "Laugh a lot! I think laughing is one of the main reasons I have lived this long. I have always been active both physically and mentally and I come from a hard-working family. My grandma Wahlin lived to be 97."
The best advice she shared was "Enjoy life and the people around you, give love to animals and children." Words to live by, indeed!
Romaine is survived by her son Bob (Nikki) Zito, daughter Cookie (Mike) Thomas, granddaughters Penni (Marc) Zito-Thompson, Angela (Eric) Lokken, Stacey (Elvan) Korth, Kristen Thomas, grandson Robert "Bert" (Jenn) Zito, 10 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Bob, sisters, Ellen Newbold, Ann Vitale, Georgia Bello, brothers Waldemar "Bus" and Clive Wahlin.
Private viewing for family and close adult friends, Sunday, September 27th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley Mortuary, 1007 W South Jordan Parkway. Small graveside service to be held Monday, September 28th. Masks and social distancing required. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Memories & Condolences
September 24, 2020
I went with her to see a Viva la Diva show for 101st birthday...she had more fun than ANYBODY there!!! Loved that woman to the moon and back!!!
Claudia
Friend
