Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Garden Cove Ward
1945 West 9000 South
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Garden Cove Ward
1945 West 9000 South
1938 - 2020
Ronald Ash Obituary
Ronald E Ash
1938-2019
Ronald E Ash rounded third and went home on Dec. 30, 2019. He was born Oct. 30, 1938 in Vineyard, Utah to Ezra Owen and Vanza Varley Ash.
He married his sweetheart Aleen Edlund on March 25, 1961. Ron's greatest joy was to be holding hands with his wife and laughing with his family. He is remembered for his contagious laugh, his love of life, and his example of kindness, generosity, and service.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Garden Cove Ward, 1945 West 9000 South, with a viewing from 10 - 11:45 am and funeral at noon.
For full obituary please see www.larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
