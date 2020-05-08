|
|
Ronald LeRoy Burke
1932 ~ 2020
Ronald passed away on May 5, 2020 in Lehi, Utah. He was born on February 15, 1932 in Bingham Canyon, Utah to Robert Burke and Alice Adelia Tierney.
Ron served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Kennecott Copper after 36 years.
He is survived by his wife Rose, children; Kim Gundry (Don), Mike Burke, and Patrick Burke, Grandchildren; Ben Gundry (Rachelle), Sarah Waters (Dan), Steven Burke (Amie), Keyli Burke and special great grandchildren Kasen, Grady, Cole, Everly, Oaklie, Bailey, and Lucy.
Graveside Services will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Deseret News on May 8, 2020