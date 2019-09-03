Home

Ronald David Chatwin


1943 - 2019
Ronald David Chatwin Obituary
1943 - 2019
Our sweet and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, Ronald David Chatwin age 75, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019 with his sweetheart by his side. Ron was born Dec. 3, 1943 to Shirley Fae Monks and Clifton David Chatwin in Santa Monica, CA. He was raised in Tabiona and Midway, Utah. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and proudly served an agriculture mission for the Church. Ron had a gift of being able to fix anything and make it work. Ron was a real cowboy, who loved fishing with friends, farm, travel and especially loved his family.
Ron is survived by his sweetheart Lynn, his five children, Kevin (Toni), Eilene (Allan), Micky (Shaw), Cassie (Shaun), James (Andrea), brothers and sisters, Julie, Maurice, Eugene, Marcelene, Dennis and Randy, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Claudia Vantassell, brother, Jerry.
Funeral services will be held Fri. Sept. 6, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Butler 4th Ward, 6634 S. Greenfield Way. A visitation will be held Thurs. Sept. 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Butler 4th ward and the day of the service from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment Midway Cemetery. Online condolences www.cannonmortuary.com.
We love you, we'll miss you, your forever in our hearts and we know we will see you again.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
