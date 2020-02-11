|
|
Ronald Dean Plowman, age 91, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2020. He was born August 25, 1928, in Smithfield, Utah, to Ronald O. and C. LaRue Bankhead Plowman. He married Kathleen Simmons on Jan. 12, 1951, in the Logan, Utah, LDS Temple. Dean was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Dean grew up on a dairy farm in Smithfield, Utah. He attended North Cache High School, then joined the U.S. Army in 1946, went to Japan with the occupation forces and was out and at Utah State by 1948 courtesy of the GI Bill. He continued his education at the University of Minnesota to get an MS and Ph.D. in Dairy Cow Breeding (Genetics). That degree led to a career at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service (ARS). Dean moved his family to Maryland in 1957 for work at the Beltsville Research Farm, where his focus was to improve milk production in dairy cows through selective breeding. In 1972 he was transferred to the Logan, Utah ARS office, in administration. After retirement from ARS he was appointed head of USU's Department of Animal, Dairy and Veterinary Sciences. In 1988, he was recruited back to the ARS as its director and eventually served as the Assistant Undersecretary of Agriculture for Science and Education until 1995.
Dean forged strong relationships with his children, in-laws, and grandchildren. He loved to camp and hike as family activities. He was an ardent supporter of concerts and performances. After Mom passed in 2000, he graciously assumed many of her roles in the family. Dad's heritage includes a link to Cache Valley's history of an agrarian lifestyle and the values of hard work. His children hope to imbue that great example in their posterity.
He is survived by his brother John, and children Kenneth (Suzanne) of Highland, Utah; Stephen (Sheri) of Medina, Wash.; Maurine (Glen) Watkins of Salt Lake City, Utah; Douglas (Heather) of Logan, Utah; and Anne (Brad) Nelson of Layton, Utah; 22 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Renee'; two granddaughters; and one great-grandson.
Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb.15,to visit with family at the North Logan First Ward Church, 1105 East 2100 North, North Logan. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Smithfield City Cemetery
Condolences and thoughts may be shared with the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 11, 2020