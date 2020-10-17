In Loving Memory

Ronald E. Salinas, 77, passed peacefully from life at his home in southern Utah, on October 9, 2020.

Ron and his wife Janay had 35 wonderful years together and many adventures, Carlsbad being their favorite get-a-way spot. Ron was Janay's rock and her best friend. Their house was a "Bed and Breakfast" to family and friends who all enjoyed their humor, hospitality, and her good cooking. Ron enjoyed golfing, fishing and traveling with his wife, family members and friends and was known for his fun-loving pranks and his happy-go-lucky attitude. He loved meeting people and to him no one was a stranger.

He is survived by his wife Janay, his children, Vangee (Guy) Watts, Steven "Duke" (Rehana) Salinas, Shellie "Little Red" (Darren) Jones, Dani "DaniGirl" (Art) Peasmall and his 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Rudolph and Dorothy Salinas, his brother Rudy Salinas and is survived by his siblings Kathleen (George) Navarro, Frank (Donna) Salinas, Rebecca (John) McKnight, Tricia (Michael) Phelps, and Teresa (Russell) Johnson and former spouse Coranne Brady.

No funeral services will be held as it was Ron's wish that his family and friends remember him as he was in life. To honor Ron's life, treat everyone as a good friend, go play a round of golf, find a favorite fishing hole or hang a hummingbird feeder in your yard.



