Ronald Ellis Wilson, age 69 of Orem, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. Funeral Services will be Friday, September 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Windsor 1st Ward, 1505 North 130 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, or Friday morning at the church from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 11, 2019
