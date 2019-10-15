|
Ronald Felt Simmons
1932-2019
On October 12, 2019, Ronald Felt Simmons died peacefully in his home, a place where so many family members and friends found comfort, refuge, and instruction. His last hours were spent with many loved ones who shared stories of their experiences with Ron and recounted the many life-lessons he taught them. Ron was born September 16, 1932, to LeRoy Dilworth Simmons and Helen Spencer Felt Simmons. He excelled in all of his endeavors. Ron served his country well with his distinguished military service as a Captain in the United States Army Artillery during the Korean conflict. He attended the University of Utah where, after being summoned to the dean's office and some considerable confusion, he discovered there was another Ronald F. Simmons attending the University, who apparently did not share Ron's work and study habits. Ron was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and graduated from the University of Utah School of Business, which was one of the many objects of his generosity. He had a long and successful career at IBM.
Ron respected and enjoyed the great outdoors. If he wasn't in his office working, or attending to his church responsibilities, he was boating at Lake Powell, backpacking in the Wind River Range or High Uintas Wilderness, fly fishing, skiing at Alta, cycling, photographing nature or engaging in numerous other outdoor activities-always with young men in tow, teaching, encouraging, pushing, and inspiring them to be better people and to care for the beautiful world around them.
Service was Ron's passion. Throughout his life, he was dedicated to serving others through the Boy Scouts of America and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a "scouter" through and through, demonstrated by his service as a Scoutmaster (for more years than many are privileged to live), as the BSA Program Director at Camp Steiner, and as a Silver Beaver Award recipient. Throughout his life he served others as a Young Men's leader, Bishopric Counselor, Ward Clerk, Salt Lake Temple volunteer and in many other callings. Those who were privileged to have been within the sphere of Ron's influence were better for it.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister Merylyn Simmons Hammond and his brother LeRoy Dilworth Simmons, Jr. He is survived by several nieces and nephews, Marley (his four-legged canine friend), and countless people who consider him to be a friend, a father and a mentor.
Ron, the world is a better place because you taught us to find joy from the simple things, like eating spaghetti on the back of your boat while beholding the grandeur of a Lake Powell sunset. You pushed us to "soldier on" when tired and discouraged on long journeys and helped us learn to respect, protect, and hold in awe all of God's creations. We will love and miss you until we meet again.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the LDS Chapel located at 185 P Street, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019