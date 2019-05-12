Home

Premier Funeral Services - Salt Lake City
7043 Commerce Park Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84047
(801) 930-9822
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Murray 15th Ward
5555 South 700 West
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Graveside service
Following Services
Elysian Gardens
1075 East 4580 South
Ronald Glenn McBride


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Glenn McBride Obituary
1953 ~ 2019
Ron (Moose) passed away at his home in Murray after a battle with Lymphoma on May 7th, 2019. He was born April 4th, 1953, the first child of DeLanna Pollard (Dee McBride) and Glenn McBride. Services will be held Saturday May 18th at Murray 15th Ward: 5555 South 700 West. Viewing at 9:30am; service at 11:00am. Graveside service immediately following at Elysian Gardens: 1075 East 4580 South. For a complete obituary and to leave condolences please visit: www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on May 12, 2019
