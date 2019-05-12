|
|
1953 ~ 2019
Ron (Moose) passed away at his home in Murray after a battle with Lymphoma on May 7th, 2019. He was born April 4th, 1953, the first child of DeLanna Pollard (Dee McBride) and Glenn McBride. Services will be held Saturday May 18th at Murray 15th Ward: 5555 South 700 West. Viewing at 9:30am; service at 11:00am. Graveside service immediately following at Elysian Gardens: 1075 East 4580 South. For a complete obituary and to leave condolences please visit: www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on May 12, 2019