Ronald Grant Maxfield

11/22/1928 ~ 06/21/2019

Ronald Grant Maxfield, age 90, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully June 21st, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Born November 22, 1928 to Albert Elias and Orilla May Brown Maxfield in Provo, Utah, grew up in Provo and Salt Lake City. Ronald attended Emerson Elementary School, Roosevelt Jr. High, graduated from East High School in 1945 and graduated from the University of Utah (affiliating with Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity) in Business Marketing in 1949. He met the love of his life, Billie Betty Anderson, in his chemistry class at East High School, went on their first date to listen to records just after graduating, and the rest was history. The two were married May 15, 1948 and remained partners and sweethearts where he continued to sing to her until his death.

Ronald worked in upholstery with his father to pay his way through college and then started a job as a Record Clerk in October of 1949 with the W. H. Bintz Company. Ron quickly worked his way through several positions and was promoted to Sales in 1950, Territory Salesman in 1952, Institutional Equipment Manager for W.H. Bintz and General Appliance in 1961, became Vice President in 1965 and was promoted to President in 1969 where he continued until March of 1972 (24 years 7 months) when he went to work for North American Phillips (NAP) as an Area Sales Manager. While at NAP Ronald earned 'Sales Manager of the Year' (a feat none of his peers ever accomplished more than once) eight (8) different times in his employ there.

After retiring in 1987 with over 2,350,000 travel miles, Ron dedicated his time to more fully pursue his passions. He loved his family, Christmas, golf, McCall, Coronado, his Christmas 'Goodie Bags', Utah Football, music and singing. Survived by his devoted, gracious, loving wife of 71 years, Billie, his children R. Scott (Gena); Wendie (Robb) Roberts; Deanne (Jeffrey Kaufman) Maxfield; Cheryl Maxfield; Robert A. (Kristine); Randall J. (Selena) and sister Karen Anderson (Lee), 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and older siblings Leah Sims, A. Vard Maxfield, Wendell Maxfield and Naomi Shumway. A celebration of life will be held in his honor.

Published in Deseret News from June 28 to June 30, 2019