Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Brookstone Clubhouse
1630 East 6480 South
Murray, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Maxfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Grant Maxfield


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Grant Maxfield Obituary
11/22/1928 ~ 06/21/2019
Ronald Grant Maxfield, age 90, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully June 21st, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Born November 22, 1928 to Albert Elias and Orilla May Brown Maxfield in Provo, Utah, grew up in Provo and Salt Lake City. Ronald attended Emerson Elementary School, Roosevelt Jr. High, graduated from East High School in 1945 and graduated from the University of Utah (affiliating with Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity) in Business Marketing in 1949. He met the love of his life, Billie Betty Anderson, in his chemistry class at East High School, went on their first date to listen to records just after graduating, and the rest was history.
Survived by his devoted, gracious, loving wife of 71 years, Billie, his children R. Scott (Gena); Wendie (Robb) Roberts; Deanne (Jeffrey Kaufman) Maxfield; Cheryl Maxfield; Robert A. (Kristine); Randall J. (Selena) and sister Karen Anderson (Lee), 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and older siblings Leah Sims, A. Vard Maxfield, Wendell Maxfield and Naomi Shumway. A celebration of life will be held in his honor Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 3:30pm-6:30pm at the Brookstone Clubhouse, 1630 East 6480 South, Murray, UT.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -