Ronald J. Bateman
Dec 5, 1942 - Nov 24, 2019
Our beloved Ronnie peacefully passed away Sunday, surrounded by loving family. Ron Jarvis Bateman was born Dec. 5th, 1942 to Wilson William Bateman and Mary Lou Melton in Murray, Utah.
Ron graduated from Olympus High in 1960 and then served a full-time mission to Germany. Soon after returning home he married his sweetheart, Sherry Brklacich on Dec. 20, 1965 in the Logan Temple.
Professionally, he served 20 years in the Air Force with assignments to Colorado, Idaho, Germany, Texas, California, England, Nebraska, and North Dakota. After retirement, he moved to Utah and continued his career as a Dental Lab Technician.
Ron was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings such as Bishopric, High Counselor, Traveling Seventy, and Branch President.
He enjoyed the outdoors. He loved spending time hunting, fishing, and traveling, especially with family.
Ron was a soft-spoken man, with a servant heart. He was always helping others in need. He was adored by his five children, their beloved spouses, and 18 grandchildren.
He is survived by his dear wife of 54 years, Sharon Ann (Brklacich) and five children; Vynessa Campos (Javier), Shayne Bateman (Kylee), Hilary Jensen (Shawn), Camron Bateman (Melissa), and Lindsey Oliver (Michael). He was preceded in death by his parents.
Special thanks to medical staff at the George Whalen Veterans Hospital who helped Ron feel as comfortable as possible in the last few years of his life.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Sandy Central Stake Center, 1050 Galena Drive, Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) Sandy, Utah and on Saturday morning from 9:30 am - 10:30 am prior to the services at the church. The interment will be at the Crescent Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 28, 2019