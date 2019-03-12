Ronald Koji Miya

1944 ~ 2019

Ronald Miya passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 7, 2019. He would have turned 75 on May 13th. He was born to Yosaku and Elna Miya in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ron attended Webster Elementary, Bryant Jr. High, and East High School. During his years at East, he lettered on the wrestling team, sang in the chorale, served as Jr. Class VP and president of AB of E. Shortly after high school, he was baptized as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He went on to attend the University of Utah, where he earned a BFA degree in 1967. While at the U, he pledged Beta Theta Pi and was active in the fraternity for many years. After graduation from the U, Ron worked in various ad agencies before opening his own where he earned professional accolades for his work. He also served his country as a member of the Air National Guard.

In his early 30's he suffered a severe stroke while playing tennis with his friends. This event left him with significant paralysis and blindness. In spite of this, he found ways to persevere, including serving a service mission for his Church. Those who knew him best will always remember his positive attitude and great sense of humor.

He met and eventually married Jean Larsen. Although the marriage ended, Ron was sustained by his friends, family, and Church study group who provided loving help and support. He continued to battle his physical disabilities' challenges as they became more significant.

Ron is survived by his brother, Kenneth (Trudy) Miya, Lake Sherwood, CA; sister, Carolyn Reiko Okumura, Salt Lake City, UT; brother, Bruce Miya, Salt Lake City, UT; aunt Arlene Tsujimoto and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

The funeral will be held on Thursday, March 14th with a viewing at 9:30am prior to the service at 11am: Garden Park Ward, 1150 East Yale Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah 84105. Internment: Friday, March 15, 2019, 11am, Salt Lake Cemetery.



Published in Deseret News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary