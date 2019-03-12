Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Garden Park Ward
1150 East Yale Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden Park Ward
1150 East Yale Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Salt Lake Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Miya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Koji Miya


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Koji Miya Obituary
Ronald Koji Miya
1944 ~ 2019
Ronald Miya passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 7, 2019. He would have turned 75 on May 13th. He was born to Yosaku and Elna Miya in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ron attended Webster Elementary, Bryant Jr. High, and East High School. During his years at East, he lettered on the wrestling team, sang in the chorale, served as Jr. Class VP and president of AB of E. Shortly after high school, he was baptized as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He went on to attend the University of Utah, where he earned a BFA degree in 1967. While at the U, he pledged Beta Theta Pi and was active in the fraternity for many years. After graduation from the U, Ron worked in various ad agencies before opening his own where he earned professional accolades for his work. He also served his country as a member of the Air National Guard.
In his early 30's he suffered a severe stroke while playing tennis with his friends. This event left him with significant paralysis and blindness. In spite of this, he found ways to persevere, including serving a service mission for his Church. Those who knew him best will always remember his positive attitude and great sense of humor.
He met and eventually married Jean Larsen. Although the marriage ended, Ron was sustained by his friends, family, and Church study group who provided loving help and support. He continued to battle his physical disabilities' challenges as they became more significant.
Ron is survived by his brother, Kenneth (Trudy) Miya, Lake Sherwood, CA; sister, Carolyn Reiko Okumura, Salt Lake City, UT; brother, Bruce Miya, Salt Lake City, UT; aunt Arlene Tsujimoto and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, March 14th with a viewing at 9:30am prior to the service at 11am: Garden Park Ward, 1150 East Yale Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah 84105. Internment: Friday, March 15, 2019, 11am, Salt Lake Cemetery.
logo

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Mortuary
Download Now