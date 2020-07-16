1948 ~ 2020
On Monday, July 13, 2020, Ronald L. Davis passed away at the age of 71. Ron was born on December 14, 1948, in Heber City, Utah, the youngest son of Elden and Nola Davis. His older brothers are Bob, Clark, Stan, and Leo. Ron served an LDS mission to Korea and received his university education at Utah State University and the University of Utah. Aside from his education and missionary service, he spent all of his life in the Heber Valley where he owned and operated a real estate business.
In 1974, he married Chari Johnson in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised five children, Ryan, Mark, Emily, Kristy and Hilary, each of whom love him dearly. Through their marriage, Ron and Chari gave their children a legacy of love which has stood the test of time and grown stronger each day. Their remarkable relationship of love and devotion for each other is beautiful. Their love is eternal-and their future possibilities are endless.
Known for his upstanding character, Ron was an example to all of those with which he came into contact. In his business ventures, Ron was known for treating people fairly. In his family and home life, he was known for a quick wit, good advice, and willingness to listen.
Ron had great faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and served in several leadership positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including bishop, high councilor, counselor in the stake presidency, and he was currently serving as president of the Midway Utah West Stake at the time of his passing. His greatest desire at the end of his life was to testify of the goodness of the Lord Jesus Christ. In his last testimony, Ron wrote, "I testify that there is peace in Christ. [Christ] said, 'Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid' (John 14:27). I testify that Jesus Christ is the Only Begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth. He has come to me in my hour of need, and for that, I am truly grateful."
As his surviving family, we are confident that Ron's passing will only strengthen his relationship with his Lord and Savior, and we are content to trust in this.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that if you have memories of Ron that you would be willing to contribute to his biography that you email those to rondavismemories@gmail.com.
A viewing will be held on Thursday July 16th from 6pm to 8pm at the Deer Creek Chapel in Midway, 1102 S Center St, Midway, UT. The funeral service will also be held at the Deer Creek Chapel on Friday July 17th at 11:00am. Due to government restrictions, the funeral will be limited to family members only. All others who would like to watch the funeral can do so by watching online through this website: https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/ronaldldavis