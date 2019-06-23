Ronald Luce

1953-2019

Ronald "The Goose" Luce

Our Dad and friend Ron "The Goose" Luce passed away to explore the wilderness we call heaven. Stubborn to his last day, he left the way he wanted to, at home, surrounded by his immediate family, his beloved pups, Kaz and Hurshee. We can only imagine the grin on Ron's face, when his old pals, Lady, Shabaush and Teesha, were there to greet him.

Those who knew Ron will remember him with his beaver hat on his head, and for his love of animals and the wilderness; often spending a month a year in the mountains of Northern Utah, where he made some of the most lasting memories with his family and some of the best friends of his life.

Stop by after your morning hunt for breakfast and to celebrate Ron's life, on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the family home, 1936 W. Springfield Rd., SLC, UT 84116 from 10-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a no kill animal shelter in Ron's name.



