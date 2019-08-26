|
1946 ~ 2019
Ronald Lynn Beesley, 72 years old of Midvale, Utah passed on August 22nd, 2019 surrounded by his wife and daughters. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Dr. Services will be at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour prior at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary. Please be prepared to share your memories of Ron. Interment to follow at Murray City Cemetery. For full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 26, 2019