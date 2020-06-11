1946 ~ 2018

Ronnie,

Your entertaining sense of humor and charm were displayed everywhere you went. You could always be counted on for a hug, word of encouragement, commonsense, and helping those in need. Sometimes we never knew what you would say next and you kept your sense of humor to the end. You were the ultimate "Utah Man". You are forever in our hearts, and we miss you everyday.

Love, Patti and Alyson



