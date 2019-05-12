Ronald Ray Hoffman, born August 5, 1932, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed peacefully in his Bountiful home on May 11, 2019. He was encircled in love by Diane, his beloved wife, his sons, daughters, and grandchildren. Ron's presence filled every space he entered with joy and energy. His smile radiated love, his handshake made you his friend, and his big bear hug was unforgettable. A farm boy from Draper, Utah he learned the value of hard work and the joy that comes from serving others. He served for four years in the Air Force during the Korean War. After working in a variety of fields, he made a career in the outdoor advertising business.

At long last, Ron found the love of his life, Diane Marler Brinkman, and they were sealed in the Jordan River Temple November 20, 1990. A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he served in various positions in the Ward, including the Bishopric. Ron and Diane fulfilled a full time mission in the New York Rochester Mission, Hill Cumorah Historical Sites, from 2000-2002. Ron is survived by his eternal companion, Diane; daughters Lisa Wells (Greg), Jocelyn Nelson (David); sons Patrick Hoffman (Angie), Eric Brinkman (Danae), Tyler Brinkman (Becky), and John Dubinger; brothers Kent Hoffman (Sandy), Stan Hoffman (Kathy); and sisters Nan Fairbourne (Harold) and Shari Moore (David).

Ron was the proud grandfather and great grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. His parents Ray and Edith Hoffman, and elder brother Harold Hoffman preceded him in death, and we know there is a joyful reunion taking place as we bid this dear man farewell.

A celebration of Ron's life will be held Tuesday, May 14 at 11:00 am at Val Verda 4th Ward Chapel, 2633 South 50 West, Bountiful, UT 84010.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, May 13 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful or prior to the service on Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 am.

Interment-Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Special thanks to Melissa and the team at South Davis Hospice for their outstanding service and compassionate care.

Published in Deseret News on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary