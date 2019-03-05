Ronald L. Shepherd

1935-2019

Sandy, UT-Ronald L. Shepherd, age 83, died on March 1, 2019, suddenly of a heart attack at his home in Sandy, Utah. Born on September 21, 1935 in Logan, UT to Clarence and Elizabeth Shepherd.

Leaving behind his wife Dixie, daughters, Leslie (Cliff) and Kelly, grandchildren, Tanner (Dayna), Abbie (Dezmon), Jonah (Emma), Addison, and great-granddaughter, Luna. Brother, Jerry Shepherd (Linda), and sister, Bonnie Hansen.

Preceded in death by his parents, brother Ladell, and sister Nedra.

We are all hurt and saddened at the sudden loss of our father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and dear friend.

Ron was a giant of a man and true lover of life. One of his life long passions was baseball, from pitching "no hitters" at Logan High School to winning the Far East Championship with the U.S. Army in Okinawa, Japan.

He competed in tennis and enjoyed many wonderful years of friendships at the Cottonwood Country Club.

His love for golf was beyond words, later shooting his age of 70 at Oakridge Country Club then 75 at Willow Creek Country Club. He enjoyed golfing with Dixie and his grandsons the most.

Many years were spent at Lake Powell with his family and friends. He started with a small boat and ended up with a yacht in Newport Beach. Just as he did everything in his life, large and full of passion. He truly conquered everything he set out to do.

He was a pillar and inspiration to all in the insurance industry, and admired by all he came in contact with.

He spent a lifetime traveling the world with Dixie, playing golf whenever possible and the love for his family was immeasurable.

He was so full of life, laughter and endless stories, and will be truly missed by all he leaves behind.

A celebration of his life will be held in the near future.

"I may die someday…but I'll never retire."

Condolences for the family, please visit www.memorialutah.com.

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary