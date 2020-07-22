Uncle Ron's generous spirit entertained us with family history. In detail told us how the Kellogg Family made it to Maryland from Utah. Years ago Ron rode his Harley to Williamsburg, VA to visit with some of the East Coast Kelloggs and Daggs family . He enjoyed the tree's as he made his way east, drove "Tail of the Dragon" in TN so much, that he turned around and drove it again! Ron mentioned how much he missed the trees.

Uncle Ron will be missed.

Steve and Carol' Kellogg

