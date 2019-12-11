Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Pleasant Green Cemetery
9200 W. 3500 S.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Webster Center
8950 W. Magna Main St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Stewart


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Stewart Obituary
Ronald Paul Stewart
1951 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother, Paul Stewart passed away surrounded by family December 3, 2019. Paul was born October 27, 1951 to Irene and Dard Stewart in Murray, UT. He grew up and resided in Magna until his death.
Paul retired from Kennecott after 33 years, then retired from USMag after 8 years. He was also a brick mason for many years. He lived his life to the fullest and his way. He loved spending time at their property in Terra. He was an avid horseman and always had horses until he became too ill. He loved hunting, camping and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Charlotte; children, Heidi (Shawn) Empey, Cami (Bailey) Miles, Crystal (Aristeo) Sanchez; 6 grandkids, Steven, Cheyenne (John), Zach, Shanelle, Ricardo and Christopher; 4 great grandkids, Briylee, Justin, Taya and Aria; brothers, Danny (Ellen), Randy (Pam), and Chad (Jodie) Stewart. Preceded in death by his parents, Dard and Irene Stewart; and grandparents.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Ride in the sky, cowboy.
The family would like to recognize all the help that his nurse, Becky Johnson has given us in his final months, along with numerous friends and family that have helped.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Pleasant Green Cemetery, 9200 W. 3500 S. A celebration of life will be held 1-4 p.m. January 11, 2020 at the Webster Center, 8950 W. Magna Main St. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -