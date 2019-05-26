Ronald Wallace Bateman

May 28, 1950-May 20, 2019

Ron Wallace Bateman, our beloved brother, uncle, and friend passed away in San Diego, California. He was born to Vernon and Fern Bateman, and was their sixth child. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1968 and then served an LDS mission to England.

Ron worked for many years at American Express, where he earned many awards, and Home Depot, before an injury forced him into retirement.

Ron loved flowers, and had a beautiful yard with Birds of Paradise, and other exotic flowers. He had a greenhouse where he spent countless happy hours working with and enjoying his orchids. He loved his cat, Rita, who was fiercely loyal to him.

Ron had a great sense of humor and quick wit. He loved to laugh. He loved his family and rejoiced in taunting them.

Ron will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Ron is survived by two sisters and one brother; Barbara Roberts (Howard), Reed Bateman (Charlotte) and Marlene Sullivan (Kelly). Preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Lee, Wayne, Blaine, and Gary.

Services will be held at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, Utah, on Tuesday, May 28, at 12:00 pm. Friends and family may call at Goff Mortuary on Tuesday from 11:00 to 11:45 am. Interment will be at Sandy City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Matt Salazar for caring for Ron during his last weeks, and the nurses, doctors at Scripts Mercy Hospital, for the care and love they showed to Ron. www.goffmortuary.com

