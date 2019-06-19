|
|
Ronald Wayne Webb
1930 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, Ronald Wayne Webb, age 89, passed away on June 15, 2019.
He was born on March 26, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Hyrum V. and Lillian Grant Webb. Married Barbara Lewis on June 9, 1961.
Ron is survived by his wife and three children William (Lisa), Wendy (Brian), Thomas (Jill); 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and brother Keith (Afton).
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Dry Creek Ward, 720 E. 550 N. Bountiful, Utah were friends may visit family from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to services under the directions of Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.
Published in Deseret News on June 19, 2019