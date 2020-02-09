|
|
Our beautiful wife and mother, Ronda Bergstedt, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020, due to the effects of Alzheimer's Disease.
Ronda Kay Lindsey Bergstedt was born on October 16, 1942, in Pocatello, Idaho to Glenn Roberts Lindsey and Naoma Corrine Howell. She spent her childhood years in Utah and Idaho, graduating from Pocatello High School and then attending Idaho State University.
Ronda met Jack Bergstedt while working at U.S. West Communications in Salt Lake City; they were married on September 20, 1963, in the Salt Lake Temple. They had a happy and collaborative marriage, based on mutual support and a deep love for each other. Of Ronda, Jack has said, "I've had a wonderful life, far beyond anything I could have imagined...because I'm married to Ronda." Despite her illness, Ronda recognized Jack as her sweetheart until the day she died.
Ronda was a devoted mother and grandmother. She especially adored her grandchildren and made spending time with them a priority. Her family feels blessed to have been taught by such a gentle, kind and nurturing soul. Through her example, we have learned charity, patience, and optimism in the face of adversity. Her easy-going nature and wonderful sense of humor helped to fill her home with peace and laughter...lots of laughter! She was always ready with a kind word, a witty retort, or a warm hug.
Ronda found joy in the journey, and in the simple comforts of everyday life. Even though she could enjoy the most casual of gatherings, she was the type of woman who set her table with fine china, because she thought pretty things should be used. She planned family gatherings with great care and attention to detail. She made everything beautiful for the people she loved.
Ronda has said that her life began the moment she learned to read. As a child, she cherished her frequent visits to the library, where the librarian would always have books waiting for her. She was a voracious reader who was never without a pile of books by her side. She loved all genres and could have an engaging conversation on a myriad of topics.
Ronda loved time spent at her cabin in Big Cottonwood Canyon and gathered there often with family and friends.
Ronda was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The gospel was an important part of her life, and always a source of her happiness and peace.
Our family motto is, "We are a family, and we stick together." Ronda embodied that motto in every way. Jack has said that his greatest joy, and Ronda's greatest accomplishment, is having a family who loves her, and each other, so much. And although we will miss her every single day, we imagine the joyful reunions she is having with her family, and the opportunity to meet all of the great authors who have meant so much to her.
Ronda is preceded in death by her son, Ryan Edward Bergstedt; her parents Glenn and Ruth Lindsey and Connie and Ben Worth; and two brothers, Timothy Lindsey and Thomas Lindsey. She is survived by her husband, Jack; her four children, Riley Bergstedt, Ellen Brown (George), Ann Anderson, and Jane Bergstedt; and four grandchildren, Bunny and Will Anderson, and Lucy and Ben Brown. Ronda is also survived by her sisters and brothers: Quincy Thornton (Ralph), Lundy Facer, Ben Worth (Nancy), Scott Worth (Joni), Cindy Crosby, and MarDee Lindsey, as well as her Bergstedt in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews.
We wish to recognize the exceptional care and support of Kari Wahlquist and the Reminiscence Team of Sunrise at Holladay; Troy Andersen, PhD, MSW, MS, LCSW; as well as others, too many to mention. Ronda loved you, and we thank you!
The family will host a private memorial service.
In honor of Ronda, we ask that you take the time to read a good book, or donate a book to a child in need, to share in her love of a great story.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 9, 2020