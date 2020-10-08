1/1
Ronnie Almond
1935 - 2020
Ronnie Almond, 85, a gentle giant, was called home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Ronnie was born on February 5,1935 in Hartlepool, England to Nancy Ann Short and Joseph Sydney Almond.
A viewing will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S Redwood Rd., Taylorsville, UT. Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT. A private family celebration of life will be held at 9518 S. Lady Dove Ln, South Jordan, UT 84095. Please wear masks and be respectful as social distancing is practiced. Visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
OCT
10
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Redwood Memorial Estates
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Memories & Condolences
October 7, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Ronnie was an amazing man.
Dave and Kris Peterson
Neighbor
