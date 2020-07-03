Rosalyn "Roz" Joan Jones Holgreen peacefully passed away on June 29, 2020, surrounded by all 7 of her beloved children. She was 84 years young (or "19 and holding…onto her walker"). Born on November 3, 1935 to Preston Richard and Florence Verna Folkman Jones in Salt Lake City, Utah, Rosalyn was the youngest of two children. Rosalyn was a proud, longtime resident of Bountiful, Utah where she lived from 10 years old until her passing, and was educated at "Dear old Davis" High School where she graduated in 1953. She was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Salt Lake Tabernacle, and a proud member of the D.U.P. Rosalyn was introduced to the love of her life, Gerald Ilet "Jerry" Holgreen, by his sister, Maureen, at Lagoon Amusement Park where she was employed. Roz and Jerry were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 15, 1955. They were the root beer to each other's root beer float.

Her charming personality, incredible sense of humor (often sharing laughter with others until all were in tears), and radiating love earned her many friends, and she gave particular attention to those who were dealt challenges in life. Her unique gift of true charity, generosity, and willingness to be a listening ear at any hour of the day or night will be dearly missed by the many who were blessed to know her. The home her Daddy and brother, Larry, built in Bountiful became the home in which she and Jerry raised their family, and was often a sanctuary for family members and many others whose lives were lifted and who became family through Roz's motherly care, along with the adventures that accompany the raising of 7 energetic teenagers.

Roz had a deep appreciation for music and was a talented pianist and violinist and loved to attend all the many performances (musical or otherwise) of her children, grandchildren, friends, and others. Her greatest source of pride was her family and the many friends of her children who became family, and she celebrated each of their accomplishments, and was always concerned for their well-being. She could always be found in the stands of any sporting event, cheering loudly for her loved ones, particularly the "Mighty, Mighty Wildcats" of Woods Cross High.

She loved to visit with her family and friends, and had a gift for telling stories of family and history, recalling exact details and painting them in an enjoyable and vivid manner. She also loved to write, spending hours into the night on social media reminiscing with others. Her beautiful handwriting penned many letters and notes to loved ones, never leaving a blank space wasted on the page, which she enjoyed as this would avoid the countless challenges brought on by autocorrect.

Travel was a cherished activity for Roz, whether it was to Europe, Great Britain, the Caribbean, Mexico, various locations around the United States, or various back roads throughout the Wasatch Front, so long as the trips did not cross railroad tracks, dams, Sasquatch, or exceed 55 M.P.H. as such speeds should only be reached in an airplane. She was a proud patriot and never missed a chance to celebrate Independence Day and Pioneer Day. She loved attending firework displays and parades (especially the Val Verda 2nd Ward 4th of July celebration) and would always camp out in downtown Salt Lake, even into her 80's, so she could have a favorable spot to enjoy the parade with her family.

Rosalyn is survived by her children; Lynn (Luann), Von (Jan), Wayne (Shanna), Keith (Christa), Cheryl (Scott) Giles, Roger (Becky), Lisa (Travis) Farmer, her precious nephews Richard, Jimmy, Rulon, Kevin, and Mike Jones, as well as 30 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and countless others in the Holgreen, Hall, and Jones family whom she loved dearly, and others too numerous to mention here without turning this into a paid advertisement. Preceded in death by almost everyone, her eternal companion Jerry, Mother and Daddy (Florence and Preston), brother Larry, a stillborn sister, Charlotte Diane, niece Charlotte Diane, and many other dear friends and family.

Our thanks to the staff of the U of U Hospital for their compassionate care for Roz in her final hours and in making the family feel like the only ones requiring care.

Viewing will be at the Russon Brothers Mortuary in Bountiful Utah on Sunday, July 5th from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. A private family funeral will be held by invitation on Monday, July 6th. Due to the current pandemic, masks will be required. The funeral will also be streamed on Facebook Live at 12:00, available on Russon Mortuary's Facebook account.

In lieu of flowers, please support your local drive thru for a root beer float, malt, or other "sweet treat" in Roz's memory. "Be sensible" and "love everyone!"

Interment in the Bountiful Utah City Cemetery.

#Family #TRUMP2020 #2ndAmendment #WXHS #Spankys #1+1=7



