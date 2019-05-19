1944 ~ 2019

Rosanne Schwartz, an elect lady, finished her mortal journey and returned to her Heavenly home on May 13, 2019. Rosanne was born January 28, 1944 in Preston, Idaho to Gottfried and Irene Beutler Schwartz. She was raised in Dayton, Idaho and graduated from West Side High School in Dayton. Education was an important part of her life, and she graduated from Ricks College in 1964, later received Bachelors and Masters degrees from Brigham Young University, and her Doctorate degree from University of Florida in Gainsville.

Rosanne dedicated her life to serving others as a loving and skilled nurse. Her career began at LDS Hospital, where she practiced for many years. She became an Assistant Professor at BYU and was a Nurse Practitioner. She worked at a family practice in Payson, where she served the Hispanic population and many in need.

She enjoyed quilting, music, gardening, and BYU football. She loved singing, playing the piano and violin, and was an expert organizer. She treasured her family and adored her nieces, nephews, and cousins, and never missed a birthday. Rosanne had a special love for children.

An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rosanne served two missions, one to Venezuela, Caracas, and as a Church Service Missionary at the Family History Center in Orem. She enjoyed serving in many capacities, especially with children.

She is survived by three brothers and a sister, Eldon (JoAnne) Schwartz, Smithfield, Utah; Robert (Barbara) Schwartz, Rexburg, Idaho; Alan (MaryAnn) Schwartz, Rowland Heights, CA; and Marilyn (Allan) Corbett, Shelley, Idaho; an aunt, Martha Hansen, of Logan, Utah; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rosanne was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne, and two sisters, Ruby Schwartz and Renee Richardson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel located at 6411 West 11800 North, Highland, Utah 84003. Family and friends may visit at the church on Friday morning from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Dayton Cemetery, Dayton, Idaho at 4:00 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com

Published in Deseret News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary