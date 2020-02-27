Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Eschler Willsey Hall


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Eschler Willsey Hall Obituary
Rose Eschler Willsey Hall
Rose Eschler Willsey Hall, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Bountiful,Utah. She was born on April 26,1928 to Victor and Ruby Eschler in Green River, Wyoming. She was raised in Ogden, Utah and graduated from Ogden High School in 1946. She married William (Bill) Willsey in 1948 and had two sons, Gordon and Michael. She married Richard Hall in 1957 and had three more children, Stephen, Susan and Jeffrey.

Rose was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her life and she loved them deeply. She was always there for all and any of her kids, grandkids and great grandkids no matter what. She had an open door to anyone who needed her. She had a feisty, witty fun side when she wanted. She was truly the center of her family.

She is survived by husband Richard, children Gordon Willsey, Stephen Hall, Susan (Bob) Noble, and Jeffrey Hall. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters, 1 brother, husband William (Bill), son Michael, and 1 great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 North 400 East, Bountiful, Utah, where friends may visit family from 9:30- 10:30 am prior to services.
Her family would like to thank Summit Home Health Care and Hospice and Visiting Angels for their kind and loving care of our mother.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -