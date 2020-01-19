Home

Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
(801) 582-1582
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Visitation
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Visitation
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Rose Marie Hanson


1927 - 2020
Rose Marie Hanson Obituary
1927 ~ 2020
Kaysville, UT-Rosie passed away January 17, 2020 from natural causes incident to age. Rosie was born September 23, 1927 in Lyman, Wyoming to Merrill Claire and Frances Carter. She graduated from high school in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Rosie attended Nursing school at Mercy Medical Center in Denver, Colorado. She graduated as a registered nurse in 1948 and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah to attend the University of Utah and work at LDS Hospital. She met Eugene E. Hanson and they were married September 14, 1949. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Her nursing career included working as a nurse at LDS and Cottonwood Hospitals. Rosie`s greatest love was for her children. She was involved with little league baseball, Babe Ruth baseball, basketball, football and track with her boys as well as ballet and dance with her daughter. Rosie was an excellent genealogist and found many hundreds of her ancestors' names for temple work. She was loved by her 4 children, 30 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and friends at her home in Salt Lake. Their cabin in Island Park, Idaho. And their winter home in Palm Desert, California. She and her husband Gene traveled around the world and enjoyed their adventures together. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her son, Jay Martin. She is survived by her sons, David (Becky) and Steven (Becky); her daughter Lori Woodbury; daughter-in-law, Judy Hanson; and her brother, Jerry Carter.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday January 21, 2020 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm and on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10:30 to 10:45 with a Funeral service beginning at 11:00 am at Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2350 E. 1300 S. Salt Lake City, Utah. The interment will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020
