Rose Anna Savage Udy

Mother Grandma Sister Friend

Born March 14, 1956 to John Hedman Savage & Lena Marie McCreary (both deceased) in Salt Lake City. Survived by her siblings John (Kathy) Savage and Cora (Gordon) Milar, Rose passed away at home on March 29, 2019 of lung cancer. Rose's last wish was for everyone to check/treat their homes for Radon gas, the 2nd leading cause of lung cancer, which was found high in her home.

Rose-a loving, devoted mother whose touch made every holiday magical-is survived by her 5 children & 19 great/grandchildren, who were her lifelong source of joy. Angela (Jason) Geurts, Stephanie Udy, Kristina (Eugene) Udy-Cauvin, Bryan Udy, Joshua (Xan) Udy. A friend you could always count on at any hour who loved to visit, talk and, of course, vacation, Rose was loved as a dear friend by many-including clients she served as a home-health caretaker, high school friends and many she met, loved & enjoyed throughout her life. She loved to organize and keep everything neat & clean. "Remember to Hope 4 the Best, Prepare 4 the worst, Take what comes with a smile! C U on the other side!"

Viewing: Sun. April 7th, 5-7p & April 8th, 1-2p. Funeral: Mon. April 8th, 2p at 6500 S. Redwood Rd. Full obituary: memorialutah.com



