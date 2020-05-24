|
|
1928 ~ 2020
Rosella Almira Koch Miller, 91, passed away at her home in Highland surrounded by her family May 19, 2020. Born October 11, 1928 in Paul, Idaho the daughter of Adolph and Metilda Grimm Koch. She married John Don Miller June 4, 1949 and he preceded her in death May 29, 2010. Rosella loved her home and garden. She was an avid rose grower who had over 80 roses in her yard. She loved dancing and traveling with her husband especially during the winters in Quartzsite Arizona after their retirement.
Survivors include her grandsons Ron (Joyce) Chirrick; Bryan Mitchell; son-in-law Lynn Christen, step-grandchildren Joe (Jennifer) Christen; Misty Christen; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and a brother Seymour Koch. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, daughter Jeanne Christen, 2 great grandchildren, and siblings Adolph Jr., Truman, Beatrice, and Arvilla.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, May 27 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork. To comply with Covid-19 regulation, please see the electronic SignUp Genius button below to attend Rosella's viewing at an assigned time. Memorial services will be held by invitation on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 2pm at Anderson and Sons Mortuary and will be streamed via Zoom for public participation. Please wait to join the meeting until 1:50 p.m., allow device audio, and mute upon entry. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 24, 2020